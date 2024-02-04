Menu
Security News

Katsina Security Watch Corps members killed by bandits

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four persons have been confirmed dead after bandits carried out an attack on the residence of one Mallam Suleiman Mai Rake, in Unguwar Yayyara, Yantumaki village, Danmusa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Mai Rake, who is the father of Isa Bawa Yantumaki, a member of the Katsina Community Watch Corps, lost his life during the invasion and the assailants made away with two of his cows.

It was also gathered that a group of bandits, riding seven motorcycles and believed to be from Madachi forest, struck Ungwar Damari in Sabuwa LGA, killing one Shehu Armaya’u, a member of the Katsina Security Watch Corps and two others.

A source told Vanguard that Armaya’u who recently obtained permission to visit his family, met his demise in the attack.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

