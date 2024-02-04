Ivory Coast Stages Dramatic Comeback, Secures Semi-Final Spot at AFCON

In a thrilling quarter-final match, Ivory Coast exhibited resilience by overturning a deficit to defeat Mali 2-1 in extra time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game after Odilon Kossounou’s first-half red card, the Ivorians clinched victory with a last-gasp goal from Oumar Diakite.

Mali had initially taken a 71st-minute lead, but Ivory Coast, spurred on by a fervent home crowd, equalized in the 90th minute through Simon Adingra, forcing the game into extra time.

Diakite’s dramatic winner secured a semi-final clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ivorian team, marked by mental strength and determination, continues their impressive tournament journey.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...