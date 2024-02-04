Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Ivory Coast Stages Dramatic Comeback, Secures Semi-Final Spot at AFCON

By: The Editor

Date:

In a thrilling quarter-final match, Ivory Coast exhibited resilience by overturning a deficit to defeat Mali 2-1 in extra time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game after Odilon Kossounou’s first-half red card, the Ivorians clinched victory with a last-gasp goal from Oumar Diakite.

Mali had initially taken a 71st-minute lead, but Ivory Coast, spurred on by a fervent home crowd, equalized in the 90th minute through Simon Adingra, forcing the game into extra time.

Diakite’s dramatic winner secured a semi-final clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ivorian team, marked by mental strength and determination, continues their impressive tournament journey.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Namibia Mourns as President Hage Geingob, Passes Away at 82
Next article
Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid at the End of the Season
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gambia’s 60 years affection for Russia

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation...

Sanwo-Olu partners China’s CCECC to finish Lagos State’s 4th mainland bridge in 3 years before tenure expiration

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Governor Sanwo-Olu's Mission in China: Building Bridges and Partnerships Lagos...

Lionel Messi’s Highly Anticipated Appearance Ends in Disappointment for Hong Kong Fans

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
HONG KONG, Feb 4 - Lionel Messi's three-day visit...

Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid at the End of the Season

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
France captain Kylian Mbappe is poised to make a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gambia’s 60 years affection for Russia

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation...

Sanwo-Olu partners China’s CCECC to finish Lagos State’s 4th mainland bridge in 3 years before tenure expiration

Infrastructure 0
Governor Sanwo-Olu's Mission in China: Building Bridges and Partnerships Lagos...

Lionel Messi’s Highly Anticipated Appearance Ends in Disappointment for Hong Kong Fans

FootBall 0
HONG KONG, Feb 4 - Lionel Messi's three-day visit...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com