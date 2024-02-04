Give Your January Salary to Your Pastor & Spare Yourself Attacks From The Enemy – Pastor

Feb 4,2024.

Now, in recent news, a Cameroonian pastor has revealed what his congregants and Christians in general should do every January end.

He revealed that they should give their pastor their salary for the month of January.

He stated boldly that by doing that, a person would attract more blessings for themselves. He also fit her went on to reveal that Christian’s who do this will spare themselves from attack of the enemy as well as other unfortunate incidents.

However, his statement has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens who completely disagree with him.

Also recall that back in 18th of January 2024, a pastor known as Anosike had gone viral after he stated matter-of-factly that the January salary of his congregations belongs to him. He stressed on the fact thatit does not belong to God, neither does it belong to them.

He fully disclosed that it belongs to him and that it should be used specifically for his personal well-being.

Now, also recall that Pastor David Oyedepo had slammed people who served God with the hope of getting monetary benefits.

He expressed that if a person get paid for serving God, that his blessings will immediately stop. He advised the congregants to serve God in truth rather than expecting a monetary compensation for it.(www.naija247news.com)

