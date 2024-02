February 4, 2024.

Former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim is dead.

It was gathered that the former governor died on Sunday while receiving treatment for a protracted illness in Saudi Arabia.

It was equally gathered that Ibrahim will be buried in Saudi Arabia.

Ibrahim, who was equally a former Senator representing Yobe East, died at the age of 75 years.(www.naija247news.com).

