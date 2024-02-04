Menu
Democracy Africa

Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President

By: News Wire

Date:

Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as the fourth President. Mbumba, Namibia’s former Vice President, held the position since 2018. He took the oath of office on Sunday in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, administered by Chief Justice Peter Shivute.

Born on August 15, 1941, Mbumba is a member of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO). Throughout his career, he served in various Namibian ministries, including Agriculture, Water and Rural Development (1993–1996), Finance (1996–2003), Information and Broadcasting (2003–2005), Education (2005–2010), and Safety and Security (2010–2012). From 2012 to 2017, he was the secretary-general of SWAPO.

Naija247news had previously announced the death of President Geingob on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. The late President, diagnosed with cancer 82 weeks before his death, passed away despite the best efforts of his medical team. Former Acting President Mbumba, who announced Geingob’s death, expressed the nation’s loss of a pillar and the chief architect of its constitution.

In his condolence message, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, described the late Namibian President as a veteran in the struggle for democracy, a proponent of good governance, and an advocate for economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples. Tinubu extended Nigeria’s deepest condolences to Namibia and emphasized the need for visionary leaders to strengthen cooperation across borders in the current African landscape.

