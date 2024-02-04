Menu
Buhari Condoles Shettima On Loss Of Stepmother

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 4,2024.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled Vice-President Kashim Shettima over the death of his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a reaction to news of the death, Muhammadu Buhari in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said; “It is very sad to know about the demise of the Vice President’s respected mother-in-law. It is a sad day for you.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Vice President Kashim Shettima and his family during this time of mourning.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
