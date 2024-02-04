Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Bob Marley’s guitarist Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett dies at 77

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, bassist for Bob Marley and the Wailers, has died aged 77.

The news was confirmed on Saturday by Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister for culture, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I share with you my deep regret at the passing of Aston Francis Barrett, popularly known as ‘Family Man’ or ‘Fams’ … He died at the University of Miami Hospital in Florida in the United States early this morning.”

Barrett was born in 1946 and grew up in Kingston, where he would help to lay the foundations for reggae and dub. As a child, he sang along to soul music on the radio before switching over to the bass.

He built his first bass guitar from scratch using plywood, a curtain rod and an old ashtray. In a 2007 interview with Bass Player magazine, he said: “When I’m playing the bass, it’s like I’m singing. I compose a melodic line and see myself like I’m singing baritone.”

Along with his brother Carlton, Barrett played with groups including Bob Marley & the Wailers, the Hippy Boys and Lee “Scratch” Perry’s The Upsetters. He was also a mentor to many Jamaican musicians including Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare of the reggae production duo Sly & Robbie.

After joining the Wailers in the 1970s, Barrett became bandleader of Marley’s backing band and co-producer of the group’s albums. He remained a member for the rest of Marley’s life, contributing to the much-loved albums Burnin’ and Uprising, among others.

But his legacy stretched much further: he continued to tour with later iterations of the Wailers and, in 2015, he was named the 25th greatest bassist of all time by NME readers. In 2021, he was honoured with the Order of Distinction (Commander class) in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence.

In his 2007 Bass Player feature, he said: “I’ve played before Bob, with Bob, and after Bob and along the way I create a whole new concept of bass playing. That’s just my thing. That’s my destiny.”

Grange’s update also expressed her support for the family of the “pioneer of Jamaican music”. She said: “As we commemorate Reggae Month 2024, I wish to express my sincere condolences to his wife, his children, his relatives and to members of the local and international reggae music fraternity. May the angels welcome home Aston “Family Man” Barrett to Mount Zion.”

In 2006, Barrett entered a legal battle with Island Records, claiming £60m in unpaid royalties for his production and songwriting work on the albums, but his campaign was unsuccessful. He retired from music in 2019.

The news of Barrett’s death comes less than two weeks before the release of Bob Marley: One Love, the biopic of Marley in which Barrett will be played by his son, Aston Barrett Jr.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Birnin Gwari: Residents Laud Sustained Airstrikes, Ground Troop Operations
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Birnin Gwari: Residents Laud Sustained Airstrikes, Ground Troop Operations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Birnin Gwari, one of...

Insecurity: Arewa Economic Forum Wants Replication of Amotekun in Northern Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Concerned about rampant cases of banditry...

Northern Nigeria, chills, vibes and In Shaa Allah By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Former President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stay in Daura without...

Gambia’s 60 years affection for Russia

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Birnin Gwari: Residents Laud Sustained Airstrikes, Ground Troop Operations

Security News 0
February 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Residents of Birnin Gwari, one of...

Insecurity: Arewa Economic Forum Wants Replication of Amotekun in Northern Nigeria

Security News 0
February 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Concerned about rampant cases of banditry...

Northern Nigeria, chills, vibes and In Shaa Allah By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Nigerianism 0
Former President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stay in Daura without...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com