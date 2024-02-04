Menu
Birnin Gwari: Residents Laud Sustained Airstrikes, Ground Troop Operations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Birnin Gwari, one of the local government areas affected mainly by banditry in Kaduna state, have commended the joint security operations in communities and forests in the axis.

This is coming as the Nigerian military sustained aerial bombardments of identified terrorists’ enclaves while the ground troops eliminated bandits during clearing operations.

A defence intelligence source told PRNigeria that over 70 bandits were eliminated in one month of intensive joint military operations with the support of local vigilantes.

“Apart from the air strikes that killed motorcycle-riding terrorists, the ground troops, with the support of sister security agencies and vigilantes, also succeeded in eliminating scores of other fleeing bandits during the clearing operations.

“At the last count of corpses after a recent air strike, the vigilante group counted over 70 dead bodies of the terrorists. The sustained operations have curtailed the movement of the bad guys in the area as the troops conduct patrol and exceptional escorts for travellers on significant highways and routes.

“During clearing operations, kidnapped citizens were rescued while some informants were arrested from intelligence and valuable information provided by the people in the communities.

A respected community leader in Birnin Gwari Emirate, Alhaji Zubairu Idris Abdurauf, commended the troops for bringing relief to the people of Birnin Gwari and its environs.

Speaking to PRNigeria, Abdulrauf, the Danmasanin Birnin Gwari, said the new military strategy in collaboration with local security vigilantes is making a positive difference.

“We must commend the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members and other security forces for their efforts in tackling insecurity in our areas. The new strategies of aggressive and escort patrols on the major highways ensured the safety of travellers. They reduced to the barest minimum cases of abduction and kidnapping on the highways.

“Even though there are cases of attacks on remote villages, the rate of casualty has also reduced drastically due to eagle-eye checkpoints, air strikes, and ground troops operations in mostly the prone areas.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have not had disturbing kidnapping incidences due to the new action; hence, the military is making tremendous progress which we urge them to sustain,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

