Women Seize, Destroy Liquors For Making Their Husbands Irresponsible In Plateau State

February 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some women in Jos South LGA of Plateau State have seized and destroyed alcoholic drinks and related substances from shops across communities.

The exercise which took place mostly in Gyel District witnessed a large turnout of the women who claimed the substances were making their husbands irresponsible.

The women went from shops to joints where such products are sold, seized and destroyed them.

The women, who divided themselves into groups, were supported by young girls, children, vigilantes and other volunteers.

Some shop owners who heard of the exercise locked their shops and disappeared, but the women promised to come back with tougher measures.(www.naija247news.com).

