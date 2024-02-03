Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Women Seize, Destroy Liquors For Making Their Husbands Irresponsible In Plateau State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some women in Jos South LGA of Plateau State have seized and destroyed alcoholic drinks and related substances from shops across communities.

The exercise which took place mostly in Gyel District witnessed a large turnout of the women who claimed the substances were making their husbands irresponsible.

The women went from shops to joints where such products are sold, seized and destroyed them.

The women, who divided themselves into groups, were supported by young girls, children, vigilantes and other volunteers.

Some shop owners who heard of the exercise locked their shops and disappeared, but the women promised to come back with tougher measures.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
No plans to convert domiciliary accounts into Naira – CBN
Next article
Unknown Gunmen abduct 30 women escorting newlywed bride in Katsina
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bob Marley: One Love” Biopic Aims to Resurrect Reggae Icon’s Legacy on the Silver Screen

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Bob Marley's indelible impact on reggae and his profound...

Grammys Back Afrobeats’ Global Dominance with New Category

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
When the music industry's most prominent figures convene on...

“Oluomo, I know you are Tinubu’s boy. Don’t kill me or my daughter,” MC Oluomo’s child’s mother cries out

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maria Muftaudeen, a businesswoman who shares...

‘She described my husband as a Maradona in bed’ – Wife catches husband sleeping with her mother in Nasarawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nasarawa housewife whose name was...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bob Marley: One Love” Biopic Aims to Resurrect Reggae Icon’s Legacy on the Silver Screen

Hollywood 0
Bob Marley's indelible impact on reggae and his profound...

Grammys Back Afrobeats’ Global Dominance with New Category

Music 0
When the music industry's most prominent figures convene on...

“Oluomo, I know you are Tinubu’s boy. Don’t kill me or my daughter,” MC Oluomo’s child’s mother cries out

Entertainment 0
February 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maria Muftaudeen, a businesswoman who shares...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com