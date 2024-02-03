Menu
Unknown Gunmen abduct 30 women escorting newlywed bride in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A convoy transporting a newlywed bride and her companions faced terror along Gamji Road in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State Thursday night.

According to a reliable source, the bride accompanied by approximately 30 women, was en route to her husband’s residence in Ungwan Murjiya in Dandume LGA between 8:30-9pm when the convoy fell prey to the hoodlums.

The assailants, believed to be armed bandits, intercepted the truck and abducted the women.

It was learnt that during the attack, the source revealed that the truck conductor was shot, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Damari Hospital.

In a separate incident around the same time, gunmen reportedly from Siddi forest infiltrated Tashar Nadaya, near the Gazari district border in Sabuwa LGA.

The criminals killed a commercial motorcycle rider, seizing his bike.

They also opened fire on a group of four individuals, confiscating their motorcycles.

Chairman of Dandume Local Government Council, Alhaji Basiru Musa, confirmed the report.

While some unconfirmed reports suggest that a few kidnapped women managed to escape, the chairman promised to verify and provide updates.

He clarified that although the women were from Dandume, the criminals intercepted them on their way from Sabuwa Local Government Area at about 9pm.

Sabuwa and Dandume are among the local government areas being heavily tormented by bandits in Katsina State.

Despite the relentless efforts of the Katsina Security Watch Corps and other security forces, a day hardly goes by without a report of their nefarious activities.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
