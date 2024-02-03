‘She described my husband as a Maradona in bed’ – Wife catches husband sleeping with her mother in Nasarawa

February 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nasarawa housewife whose name was simply given as Doris has alleged that her husband cheated on her with her mother.

The Nation reported that the woman said the lid on the secret affair between her 46-year-old husband and her mother was blown open by her six-year-old son.

The publication reported that Doris’ mother, Madam Cynthia (surname withheld), did not deny the romance between her and her son-in-law when her daughter confronted her with the allegation. She reportedly told her daughter that she was in a relationship with her son-in-law (her daughter’s husband), Joseph, before they got married, and it was the best romance opportunity she had 20 years after she lost her husband.

Madam Cynthia said;

“My husband died about 20 years ago, and I never found another man of my dreams until I met Joseph. He is a kind and generous gentleman. He is also very strong and very good in bed.

“He gave me the most satisfaction I ever had with a man in bed. Because of that, I did not want to lose his company, so I recommended him to you (Doris). I insisted that he must get married to you so you could have a taste of what he is made of.”

28-year-old Doris got married to Joseph, a sales manager with a private company, oblivious to the fact that he and her mother were dating. They got married while she was based in Keffi as a student at Nasarawa State University. She didn’t know about the affair because she was not visiting Lafia regularly and when she did during the holidays, she took up some casual jobs in Keffi despite her mother’s thriving restaurant business.

Their affair came to light on January 18, when Madam Cynthia visited her daughter’s matrimonial home in New Nyanyan, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State. Joseph was said to have moved to Nyanyan for the sake of proximity to his wife for whom he had secured a civil service job in Abuja.

Joseph and his mother-in-law (Cynthia) decided to engage in fresh sessions of romance during the visit. Unfortunately, their six-year-old son ran into them in one of the sessions and later let the cat out of the bag.

Narrating the incident, Doris said;

“I met my husband through my mother in Lafia in 2018. I had just completed NYSC and she introduced him to me as someone who was very good and generous and would never maltreat me.

“Looking at Joseph, although he was not too young, he actually appeared gentle and promising. He would come to my mother’s restaurant every evening after the close of work, but I never suspected that he was also going out with my mother.

“She actually hid her main reason for linking the two of us together. My mother did not want my husband to get married to another woman basically because of his sexual prowess and kindness.

“To my admiration, Joseph actually showed commitment, making sure that all my needs were met even without me asking.

“Within a short time, he proved to me that he was actually a good man in addition to what my mother told me.

“We eventually got married in 2018, and two years later, we relocated to New Nyanyan because he had secured a civil service job for me in Abuja and also opened a salon for me.

“I have three kids and I am presently four months pregnant. My mother, a very careful woman, had told me after my marriage that she felt fulfilled that I got married to Joseph.

“She was always coming on visits, and would always ask whether I was enjoying my marriage. And I truly was enjoying it, because my husband did make life easy for me and my kids.

“She was always calling or visiting, and I thought it was because I am her only child. When I gave birth to my first son, she was very excited and often came to help out with house chores.

“She was always taking care of my kids who she loves so much. It was as if she was living together with us. We live in a three-bedroom apartment, so there was enough space for her to stay for as long as she wanted.

“On January 13, my mother came around and it coincided with the time my husband took a week off to rest at home. It never occurred to me that my husband’s one-week rest was tactically planned to coincide with my mother’s coming.

“The setting in my matrimonial home was the best for them because of the kids. They took care of the kids while I went to work, but I did not know that they were also taking care of themselves.

“My mum loves a particular brand of alcohol while my husband also likes a brand of wine, which he always ensured was in the refrigerator.

“So while I was away to work and the kids had gone to school, they kept each other company with their drinks. It never occurred to me that their relationship was beyond mother-in-law and son-in-law.

“On Thursday, January 18, I returned from work and my eldest son came into my room as I was pulling off my dress. He looked worried and confused, so I asked whether his aunty beat him in school or he was not given food, but he said nothing.

“When I prodded him further, he told me that he saw his father and grandmother fighting naked in the visitor’s room and grandma was crying while daddy was on top of her.

“I asked how he got to know, and he said that when he returned from school, grandma bathed him and he slept off after eating because he was tired.

“He said that when he woke up, he went to check on Grandma (Madam Cynthia) in her room and found that she and her father were fighting naked and Grandma was crying under him.

“Obviously, they did not lock the door. He said his father ordered him to go out immediately. Although I was shocked at the revelation, I managed to control my anger and inquire to know more of what went wrong in my absence.

“My son’s claims were actually not unexpected because of my mother’s constant visit to us and her unusual closeness to my husband.

“They were so close and were always in the sitting room together. But another thought came into my mind: the two of them had known each other before I came in, and I actually met my husband through my mother.

“I walked swiftly across the house and into my mother’s room and asked if there was something going on between her and my husband.

“She could not deny the allegation and that caused me to start shedding tears. I just did not know where the tears were coming from.

“My mother calmed me down and narrated the story of her relationship with Joseph and why she insisted that I should marry him.

“She said she got hooked on my husband because he was very good in bed in addition to his good nature. In fact, she described my husband as a Maradona in bed.

“She said that every woman would like such a man and she did not want me to miss out on him because those are the traits that sustain marriages.

“She said she would have felt cheated if Danjuma had married another woman, and that was why she persuaded me to marry him.

“She actually believed she was doing the best for me.

“Yes, the bible says honour thy father and mother, but what do you do with a mother who didn’t even honour her daughter’s wedding vows?

“Before I could say anything, she knelt down and said she was sorry I found out about their relationship the way I did, but she was not sorry she got both of us together.

“She said I should be grateful for our stable home and healthy children, adding that she did what she did because she was hungry for sex, particularly with Joseph.

“My mother confessed that on that particular day, they were together in the parlour when she suddenly grabbed Joseph and dragged him into her room.

“She said there was a flurry of actions without words. Unfortunately, my eldest son came in while they were in the thick of action. I couldn’t send my mother away because the children genuinely love her and she is a good grandmother.

“I used to be happy and grateful to her for giving me a husband that understands how to keep a woman. My husband is indeed very good in bed, and I thank my mother for bringing him into my life. But she should not have insisted on sharing him with me.

“I like him because he asks me out, opens the door for me, pours me drinks, offers me his jacket, kisses me and says good night. So I need to be his wife all the days of my life.

“His libido is very active. His weak point is his nipples. Once you suck them, he becomes like a lion ready to devour its prey.

“He is someone that can take me on for as long as I want. His sexual prowess is not in doubt. But my mother is not allowing me to enjoy my man alone.

“How can my husband be sleeping with me and my mother? It is wrong, shameful and abominable. I am in distress and I don’t know how to handle the matter.

“It would have been better for my husband to get a girlfriend than sleep with me and my mum.

“It is very shameful and an abomination of the highest order. It is wrong of her and it will be very shameful if people get to know about it.

“When I left my mum in her room and went back to my room wondering on how to approach my husband on his return, I’m sure my mother had informed him about my approach to her.

“So when he returned to the house, he looked calm and guilt was written all over him.

“When I finally asked him about his affair with my mum, he tried to adjourn the discussion to a later date, but I insisted.

“He then sat me down and narrated how he had known my mother while I was away in school, and it was through their relationship that my mother nursed the idea of connecting us for marriage.

“Having monitored my attitude, she strongly believed that I could give her daughter the desired comfort. So whatever has happened now was not planned. Let me call it a devilish act.

“He confirmed to me that the only mistake he made was to have succumbed to the pressure from my mum. He really apologised and pleaded with me not to take it to heart no matter the level of anger.

“Although I am still grappling with this nightmare in my life, I have to control my emotions as I don’t want to leave my marriage because of this terrible thing.

“I can’t also stop my mum from visiting us. She loves my children and cares so much about them, and I’m her only daughter. I don’t actually know what to do, though my husband has been begging me to forgive and forget.

“My sickness currently is from the mind. I’m so confused. The emotional pains are too much for me to bear.”

It was also gathered that her friend asked her to let it go in the recorded conversation. She said;

“Please, don’t react angrily. It is not a matter of public consumption. Don’t let your marriage crash because of this abominable act. Think of your kids and swallow it because of them.” (www.naija247news.com).

