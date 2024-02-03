Middle Eastern Interest in Africa’s Minerals Sparks Global Investment Competition

The growing interest of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Africa’s mineral wealth, following China’s extensive investments over the past decade, is reshaping the dynamics of global mineral exploration. This shift has put major Western mining companies in a challenging position due to increased risk aversion among board members. The competition for attracting capital to advance crucial projects in copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium across Africa will be a focal point at the annual African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Unlike China and Middle Eastern state-backed funds, Western miners face hurdles in convincing boards concerned about shareholder alignment. Negotiations for potential deals, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a major cobalt and copper source, are encountering delays in the boardrooms of companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Group. Board members are cautious, considering shareholder emphasis on ESG concerns and past scandals in high-risk countries.

While Africa’s mineral reserves are pivotal for transitioning to cleaner energy, challenges like political instability, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure add complexity. Western mining giants like Rio Tinto and BHP are exploring partnerships, such as with Ivanhoe Mines in Congo, to tap into rich copper deposits. However, smaller explorers in Angola, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia attract backing from these majors, who are avoiding larger deals to mitigate rising costs.

The increased demand for critical minerals essential for the green transition, particularly in Africa’s copperbelt, is inflating acquisition costs. Oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with robust financial capabilities, emerge as potential risk-takers. However, Western companies face additional challenges in jurisdictions previously considered safer, like Latin America, where adverse conditions and regulatory hurdles threaten mining projects.

Chinese miners, having strengthened their presence in Congo and expanded investments throughout Africa, pose formidable competition. The Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is seen as a potential funding source for Africa’s mining projects. Notably, Saudi Arabia, characterized as a “neutral player with a big wallet,” and the UAE could play a pivotal role in shaping a comprehensive mineral strategy stretching from Asia to Southern Africa. The evolving landscape underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics influencing global mineral exploration and investment.

