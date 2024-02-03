“Oluomo, I know you are Tinubu’s boy. Don’t kill me or my daughter,” MC Oluomo’s child’s mother cries out

February 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Maria Muftaudeen, a businesswoman who shares a daughter with Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has cried out to Nigerians to hold the NURTW boss responsible if anything happens to her or their child.

She took to Instagram to write: “I know you are Tinubu’s boy so you believe the world evolve (sic) around you but there is one being who give and take.

“Oluomo, ma pa mi, ma pa mi lomo (Oluomo, don’t kill me, don’t kill my child).”

She added: “If anything bad happens to me or my daughter hold Musiliu Akinsanya responsible.”

She shared a photo of MC Oluomo and added in the caption that he was coming after her and her fiancé.

She wrote: “OPEN LETTER TO AKINSANYA MUSILIU

“It is no longer news to the public that our escapades provided a child, Zeenat Abebi. You made life unbearable for me not just during the pregnancy but even after the birth of Zeenat.

“All effort to reconcile with you and make you responsible was frustrated by you.

“I had no option than to reach out to people I believed you respect and love but nothing good came out of it. Instead, you result to threatening my life and that of the child physically and spiritually (I have some evidences of the physical if the spiritual attacks cannot be established in the law court).

“You lied to people that you gave me 20m Naira. Where? When? Through who? Just as I told those that confronted me, you should rather call out whoever you give such amount to though I believe you are lying.

“Not until my last visitation to your house, I’ve been responsible for this girl’s welfare. All you sent a third party was one million naira a week after I came to your house that you even instructed the police officer to shoot at me.

“All I ask from you is be responsible for her, stop coming after my life, still coming after my daughter’s life and leave out my fiance’s life too because he believe he is not safe with all that’s ongoing.

I cannot drive freely on the highway without being attacked.

“All effort to go legal proved abortive because those I even believe their chamber would be respected are jittery. They back out of the case even before it commence.

“At this level of my life; at this stage of event, I care less about tongue lash because it’s only the living that can be cyber bullied.

“Oluomo, don’t kill me or my daughter. You have lot of children but I have just this. Yes, you are powerful and influential but God is supreme.

“Be responsible for your daughter’s welfare.

Stop sending people to attack me!

Even if you have not killed me, you are already killing me.

“My mental health is in a mess, my blood pressure rises everyday…. Because of you, I live in fear.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...