FGN Bonds

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yields Spikes Above 8% as of February 2, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

In the latest developments in the financial markets, the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) Eurobonds continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting a resilient stance in the face of market dynamics. As of the week ending February 2, 2024, the yields on various FGN Eurobonds demonstrated noteworthy movements.

Here is a summary of the key data for selected FGN Eurobonds:

1. 7.625% Bond maturing on 21-NOV-2025:
– Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
– Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.80 years
– Price (N): 97.98
– USD Δ: -0.10
– Yield: 8.9%
– PPT Δ: 0.08

2. 6.50% Bond maturing on NOV 28, 2027:
– Issue Date: 28-Nov-17
– Time to Maturity (TTM): 3.82 years
– Price (N): 90.95
– USD Δ: 0.42
– Yield: 9.4%
– PPT Δ: -0.13

  1. 6.125% Bond maturing on SEP 28, 2028:

– Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
– Time to Maturity (TTM): 4.66 years
– Price (N): 87.76
– USD Δ: 0.85
– Yield: 9.4%
– PPT Δ: -0.24

4. 8.375% Bond maturing on MAR 24, 2029:
– Issue Date: 24-Mar-22
– Time to Maturity (TTM): 5.14 years
– Price (N): 94.68
– USD Δ: 1.00
– Yield: 9.7%
– PPT Δ: -0.26

5. 7.143% Bond maturing on FEB 23, 2030:
– Issue Date: 23-Feb-18
– Time to Maturity (TTM): 6.06 years
– Price (N): 88.16
– USD Δ: 0.86
– Yield: 9.8%
– PPT Δ: -0.20

The remaining bonds, maturing from 2031 to 2051, also displayed significant yield levels, ranging from 10.1% to 10.4%, indicating investor expectations of higher returns in the current market environment.

This data suggests that FGN Eurobonds remain an attractive option for investors seeking relatively higher yields, even as market conditions evolve. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these developments, considering the potential implications for Nigeria’s debt market and broader economic outlook.

Nigeria’s All-Share Index Surges 1.97% Week-on-Week
Global Commodity Prices Update: Friday, February 2, 2024
