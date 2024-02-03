Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria’s All-Share Index Surges 1.97% Week-on-Week

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

The trading week concludes with the all-share index posting a robust 1.97% week-on-week gain, reaching 104,421.23 points. Despite early-week profit-taking and portfolio adjustments impacting stock prices, the market rebounded, driven by heightened volatility, corporate earnings releases, and anticipation of the dividend season.

As the market enters the peak of the earnings reporting season, sentiments and fundamental earnings factors play a crucial role in steering momentum and liquidity levels. Early filers witnessed a strong reaction from market players, resulting in increased trading volumes and positive market breadth. The resurgence of buying interest, particularly in banking stocks, propelled the market beyond the psychological 104,000-point threshold.

Year-to-date, the index records an impressive return of 39.7%, contributing to a 2% weekly increase in the market capitalization of listed equities to N57 trillion. Investor gains reached N1.12 trillion as interest surged in industrial and consumer goods stocks despite prevailing market volatility.

Sectoral performance for the week paints a mixed picture, with three out of the five sectors experiencing declines. Banking and insurance indexes retreated by 4.52% and 4.07%, primarily attributed to price drops in GTCO, ZENITH, ROYALEX, and NEM. Conversely, the industrial index outperformed, recording a 6.36% week-on-week gain, driven by increased prices and buying interest in DANGCEM and BUACEM. The consumer goods index also ended the week positively, rising by 1.30%, fueled by upward price movements in MEYER and MCNICHOLS. However, the oil & gas index witnessed a dip due to waning sentiment in ETERNA, resulting in a 2.47% decline.

Despite the overall positive performance, market participation levels remained robust, reflecting positive market breadth. Total traded volume increased by 30.56% to 3.89 billion units, with the number of trades rising by 1.70% to 69,117 deals. The weekly traded value saw a notable uptick, surging by 64.40% to N95.15 billion.

Top-performing stocks at the close of the week included TRIPPLE GEE (+42%), MEYER (+21%), CORNERST (+20%), JULI (+19%), and GEREGU (+15%). Conversely, stocks like VERITASKAP (-23%), DAARCOMM (-22%), ETERNA (-20%), CADBURY (-13%), and MAYBAKER (-16%) experienced declines in their share prices, respectively.

Looking ahead to the coming week, positive sentiments are expected to continue in the local stock market. However, a mixed trend is anticipated with a possibility of profit-taking, as investors are likely to continue sectoral rotation, capitalizing on stocks experiencing pullbacks to position themselves strategically. This rotation strategy is expected to create further buying opportunities, especially in anticipation of more earnings releases in the corporate reporting season. Amidst these developments, investors are advised to take positions in stocks with consistent track records of dividend payments and strong fundamentals, supporting earnings growth.”

Nigerian Bourse Weekly Stock Performance: Gainers and Losers (February 2, 2024)
Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yields Spikes Above 8% as of February 2, 2024
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
