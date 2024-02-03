Nigeria, DR Congo advance to AFCON semi-finals

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman secured a 1-0 victory over Angola, propelling the Super Eagles into the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. Lookman, fresh from his double against Cameroon in the last 16, scored the lone goal at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, highlighting Nigeria’s defensive prowess with a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Despite Victor Osimhen’s disallowed goal, Nigeria, with their 15th semi-final appearance, set a tournament record. Meanwhile, Angola’s dream run ended, but the Black Antelopes made history by winning their first knockout tie.

In the day’s other fixture, DR Congo overcame Guinea 3-1, securing a semi-final spot. Guinea initially led with Mohamed Bayo’s penalty, but DR Congo responded with goals from Chancel Mbemba, Yoane Wissa’s penalty, and Arthur Masuaku’s stunning free-kick. DR Congo, unbeaten but drawn in the group stage, face either Mali or Ivory Coast in the semi-finals, bringing joy to French coach Sebastien Desabre after the crucial victory in Abidjan.

This sets the stage for an exciting semi-final clash as Nigeria awaits the winner between Cape Verde and South Africa, while DR Congo prepares for a battle against Mali or Ivory Coast, promising intense football action in the quest for AFCON glory.

