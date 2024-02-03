Menu
Lifestyle News

My children don’t want me to be at their basketball game, Usher Laments

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In a candid conversation with Shannon Sharpe on her latest podcast episode of Club Shay Shay, music icon Usher opened up about the unique challenges of parenting as a globally renowned celebrity.

As a father of four, Usher shared insights into the complexities of raising teenagers in the spotlight. The Grammy-winning artist, known for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance, revealed that his kids sometimes prefer a low-key lifestyle, especially at events like basketball games or recitals.

“My kids – sometimes, they don’t want me to come. They don’t want me to be at their basketball game or their recital, or they wanna be very, very low-key, ‘cause they don’t want that energy,” Usher shared with the talk show host. He expressed the difficulty of balancing his desire to be present with their need for privacy.

Acknowledging the differences between his upbringing and his children’s, Usher highlighted the challenges of managing expectations. He mentioned countless instances where he tried to be inconspicuous, sitting quietly at the back of the room to avoid diverting attention from his kids.

The artist discussed the harsh reality of his children’s normal being vastly different from his own, with amenities like a six-car garage, a nanny, maid, and chef. Despite the disparities, Usher emphasized the importance of being tougher on his kids while remaining mindful of their unique circumstances.

Usher shared empathy for his oldest son, named Usher “Cinco” V, acknowledging the pressure associated with having a famous namesake. He stressed the significance of open communication in his parenting approach, emphasizing the need to balance pushing his kids with showering them with love.

In a lighthearted moment, Usher addressed rumors about being Beyoncé’s babysitter before her rise to fame. Clarifying the situation, he humorously pointed out that he would have been a “manny” and shared an amusing anecdote about supervising a young Beyoncé and her former bandmates.

Usher’s journey through fame and fatherhood offers a glimpse into the complexities of maintaining a sense of normalcy for his children while navigating the pressures of celebrity life.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

