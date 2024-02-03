Menu
Middle Eastern Powers Seek Africa’s Minerals in Shift from Western Risk

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

As Saudi Arabia and the UAE join China in investing in Africa’s minerals, Western miners face challenges due to heightened risk aversion among board members. The quest for capital to advance critical projects in copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium in Africa takes center stage at the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Unlike China and Middle Eastern funds, major Western miners grapple with convincing boards focused on shareholder risk and ESG concerns. Potential deals in critical regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo are stalled, emphasizing the shifting dynamics in Africa’s mining sector amid emerging multipolar geopolitical influences.

Godwin Okafor
