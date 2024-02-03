I almost retired from playing for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, – William Troost-Ekong Reveals

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that a dispute with head coach Jose Peseiro nearly led to him considering retirement from international play for Nigeria. In an interview with ESPN, the former Udinese and Watford star expressed uncertainty about participating in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

“I was not sure if I was going to play in this AFCON or not, and to be honest, I was not sure if I was going to continue with the national team either because I was weighing all my options,” Troost-Ekong revealed.

He went on to explain, “I felt that maybe the only thing that was going to stop me this time was that there was some disagreement with the coach [Peseiro] before the tournament, so I was not sure if I was going to be part of the squad or not.”

Maintaining communication with the team, Troost-Ekong expressed his well-wishes and reminded the coach of his availability, highlighting his impressive performances in both the league and the European Conference League.

Despite the initial uncertainty, Troost-Ekong has played a crucial role for Nigeria in the AFCON, notably scoring a goal against the host nation Ivory Coast.

