Grammys Back Afrobeats’ Global Dominance with New Category

When the music industry’s most prominent figures convene on Sunday for the prestigious Grammy Awards, a new accolade for the best African music performance will be introduced, highlighting the surge in popularity of Afrobeats and other African music genres on a global scale, driven in part by platforms like TikTok.

Originating in West Africa, particularly Ghana and Nigeria, Afrobeats has become a catch-all term for diverse musical styles from the continent, blending percussion rhythms with elements of rap, jazz, R&B, and more. Described as having a “feel-good groove,” modern Afrobeats is poised for broader global appeal due to its eclectic nature.

In 2022, Afrobeats music on Spotify saw a significant increase in streams, totaling 13.5 billion, up from 2 billion in 2017. Notably, Nigerian artist Burna Boy made history by becoming the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium at New York’s Citi Field last summer.

The new Grammy category includes contenders like Tyla, a 22-year-old South African singer known for her danceable track “Water” in the amapiano genre, which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. TikTok played a pivotal role in Tyla’s success, with the #WaterChallenge garnering 1.8 billion views and 1.5 million videos created using the song.

TikTok and YouTube have emerged as influential platforms for global artist discovery, disrupting the traditional role of music labels. TikTok, despite facing controversies related to its Chinese ownership, has become a significant force in shaping music trends. The platform’s role as an “incubator” and “distributor” has propelled artists like Tyla to international fame.

TikTok’s impact extends beyond individual artists, facilitating collaborations and connections between U.S. and African musicians. The platform has become a key source of music discovery for U.S. teenagers, ranking second only to YouTube.

While TikTok’s controversies persist, including a dispute with Universal Music Group over song use fees, its influence in shaping the global music landscape is undeniable. The platform’s global head of music, Ole Obermann, sees the growing Afrobeats genre as a significant and expanding phenomenon, fostered by platforms like TikTok.

