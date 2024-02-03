Menu
Infrastructure

Governor Sanwo-Olu Explores Infrastructure Partnerships in China for Lagos State

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continued his commitment to enhancing Lagos State’s infrastructure during a visit to the China Airport Construction Company (CACC) headquarters in Beijing. His working visit included an inspection of the Beijing Subway’s signaling system.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed Lagos State’s interest in adopting advanced train operations to boost economic value and facilitate mass transit within the city.

Emphasizing the importance of efficient technology, safety, and security, he highlighted the government’s dedication to collaborating with global firms for effective infrastructure development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed Lagos State’s plans to construct a new airport and welcomed potential partners who understand the local market’s growth potential. During discussions with CACC’s management, led by Managing Director Kui Yu, the company expressed its readiness to collaborate on building a modern airport in Lekki. The CACC highlighted its capability to contribute to Lagos State’s ambitious goals.

This strategic partnership aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision to advance Lagos’s infrastructure, ensuring world-class standards. The delegation accompanying him included officials from the Commissioner for Transportation, House Committee on Transportation, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and the Director of Rail Transport.

Gbenga Samson

