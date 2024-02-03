Global Commodity Prices Update: Friday, February 2, 2024

In the ever-evolving landscape of global commodities, as of 3:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, February 2, 2024, prices have seen notable fluctuations. Here’s a snapshot of key commodities and their respective changes:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

1. CRUDE OIL (USD/Bbl):

– Current: $72.1

– Previous: $73.8

– Δ: -2.36%

– Weekly Change: -7.54%

– Monthly Change: -0.79%

– Yearly Change: -2.18%

2. BRENT (USD/Bbl):

– Current: $77.2

– Previous: $78.7

– Δ: -1.95%

– Weekly Change: -6.92%

– Monthly Change: -1.33%

– Yearly Change: -3.14%

3. NATURAL GAS (USD/MMBtu):

– Current: $2.1

– Previous: $9.8

– Δ: 0.75%

– Weekly Change: -4.94%

– Monthly Change: -15.54%

– Yearly Change: -16.63%

4. GASOLINE (USD/Gal):

– Current: $2.1

– Previous: $2.2

– Δ: -2.77%

– Weekly Change: -8.35%

– Monthly Change: -2.02%

– Yearly Change: -15.14%

5. COAL (USD/T):

– Current: $116.0

– Previous: $116.0

– Δ: 0.00%

– Weekly Change: -8.73%

– Monthly Change: -9.73%

– Yearly Change: -50.85%

6. GOLD (USD/t.oz):

– Current: $2,036.1

– Previous: $2,055.0

– Δ: -0.92%

– Weekly Change: 0.81%

– Monthly Change: -0.30%

– Yearly Change: 9.07%

7. SILVER (USD/t.oz):

– Current: $22.6

– Previous: $23.2

– Δ: -2.51%

– Weekly Change: -0.83%

– Monthly Change: -1.57%

– Yearly Change: 1.14%

8. WHEAT (USD/Bu):

– Current: $607.9

– Previous: $601.5

– Δ: 1.06%

– Weekly Change: 1.31%

– Monthly Change: 1.31%

– Yearly Change: -20.84%

9. PALM-OIL (MYR/T):

– Current: 3,764.0

– Previous: 3,798.2

– Δ: -0.90%

– Weekly Change: -6.30%

– Monthly Change: 3.95%

– Yearly Change: -2.26%

10. COCOA (USD/T):

– Current: 4,948.0

– Previous: 4,955.9

– Δ: -0.16%

– Weekly Change: 6.27%

– Monthly Change: 17.15%

– Yearly Change: 93.27%

These shifts in commodity prices signify the ongoing dynamics in global markets, influenced by factors ranging from geopolitical events to supply and demand fluctuations. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these trends for insights into broader economic conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...