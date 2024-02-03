Fuji Legend Kwam 1 Laments Over Hardships and Insecurity Under Tinubu’s Administration

Kwam 1, the veteran Fuji musician, voiced his concerns about rising hardships and insecurity during President Bola Tinubu’s eight-month administration at an event on Thursday.

Despite being a long-time ally and supporter of Tinubu, Kwam 1 addressed issues such as economic challenges, hunger, insecurity, fuel crisis, and the devaluation of the naira.

Singing in Yoruba, he emphasized the impact on working Nigerians’ salaries and the lack of electricity, questioning the surge in kidnapping cases. Kwam 1, while urging citizens to be patient, expressed confidence that Tinubu would restore stability, acknowledging him as a major source of income.

