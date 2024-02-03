Menu
Bob Marley: One Love” Biopic Aims to Resurrect Reggae Icon’s Legacy on the Silver Screen

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Bob Marley’s indelible impact on reggae and his profound influence on global culture are set to be celebrated in a new biographical film, “Bob Marley: One Love.” Produced by Rita Marley, alongside children Ziggy and Cedella, and executive produced by Brad Pitt, the film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch undertake the challenging task of portraying the iconic duo, Bob and Rita Marley.

At the London premiere, Ziggy Marley highlighted the film’s primary purpose: “mainly to spread his message more, to put his message into a different medium; film, to reach another generation.” Emphasizing the positive essence of “One Love,” Ziggy noted its broader impact on the world.

Born in Jamaica in 1945, Bob Marley, whose chart-topping hits include “No Woman, No Cry,” “Jamming,” and “I Shot the Sheriff,” left an enduring musical legacy before succumbing to cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

Set against the backdrop of 1976 Kingston, the movie explores Marley’s pivotal peace concert amid political turmoil. It later follows the artist’s move to London following a surviving an assassination attempt, capturing the recording of the iconic album “Exodus.” Flashbacks delve into Marley’s formative years, unraveling the layers of his captivating life.

For Kingsley Ben-Adir, who previously portrayed Malcolm X and Barack Obama, embodying Marley’s essence, including his Jamaican patois, was a multifaceted challenge. The actor, 37, delved into Marley’s language, music, and vulnerabilities, describing the icon as both a tough man and a gentleman.

Despite not being a musician himself, Ben-Adir immersed himself in learning about music, illustrating his dedication to the role. During breaks on the set of “Barbie,” where he played one of the Kens, he continued his preparation in the Mojo Dojo Casa.

“Bob Marley: One Love” is poised for a global cinema release on Feb. 14, inviting audiences to experience the profound story of a musical legend.

