Be ready for Mark Zuckerberg’s death, Meta warn investors

In an unexpected move, Meta has issued a warning to investors regarding the potential risks associated with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s penchant for high-risk activities, including competitive fighting and extreme sports.

The social media giant highlighted the danger of serious injury or death as a result of these pursuits, emphasizing that Zuckerberg’s participation in such activities could have a significant impact on the company’s operations if he were to be sidelined.

The disclosure, a rare move in the corporate world, stated, “Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations.”

Zuckerberg, known for his growing interest in mixed martial arts, has even set up a dedicated training space in his garden, complete with an “octagon.” Last year, there were discussions about a potential “cage match” between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, though the idea did not materialize.

Aside from combat sports, Zuckerberg has embraced hydrofoiling, a form of surfing, and reportedly obtained a pilot’s license last year. Meta’s disclosure aligns with the regulatory requirement for US-listed companies to inform investors of potential risk factors to safeguard against legal issues.

This unusual revelation comes as Zuckerberg surpassed Bill Gates to become the world’s fourth-richest person, with a net worth exceeding $166 billion. Meta’s recent financial success, marked by a 21% surge in its shares, prompted plans for a $50 billion return to shareholders through share buybacks and the company’s inaugural dividend payout.

While Zuckerberg’s net worth is directly tied to Meta’s share price, and he is set to benefit from the dividend plans, concerns about the CEO’s participation in risky activities underscore the unique challenges that arise when a company’s success is closely linked to the well-being of its key leadership.

