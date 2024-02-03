Menu
AFCON

AFCON 2023: We Can’t Let Nigeria Win this trophy – Ghana’s Kwadwo Sheldon Threatens

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Ghanaian YouTube personality and content creator, Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, popularly known as Kwadwo Sheldon, emphatically stated that allowing Nigeria’s Super Eagles to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is not an option.

After Nigeria secured a 1-0 victory over Angola in the AFCON quarter-final on Friday, Sheldon expressed his sentiments in a video post on his X account.

“Congratulations to Nigerians, they are through to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations,” Sheldon acknowledged. “The way things are going, it seems like they might win the trophy (sic).”

He continued, “I’m here to tell you all that we can’t allow Nigerians to win the Africa Cup of Nations because if they win, we are dead. We are gone.”

Sheldon humorously highlighted the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, mentioning the ongoing banter over jollof rice – a popular West African dish. He playfully imagined the impact of Nigeria adding the AFCON trophy to their achievements, along with their influence in Afrobeat music.

“Jollof rice, they can’t even cook it well, and now they are dragging it with us. Imagine if they add the AFCON trophy and Afrobeat. The internet wouldn’t be able to contain us,” he amusingly lamented.

