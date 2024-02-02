Police Arrest 52 suspected cultists during initiation in Ogun

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 52 suspected cultists were arrested by operatives of the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police, who stormed the venue of a suspected cult initiation in the Ifo, headquarters of Ifo local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence received by the police about the planned cult initiation.

She said, “Upon receiving the information, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ota, mobilised his men and stormed the Simko International Hotel in the Iya Abiodun area, where some suspected members of the Supreme Buccaneers Confraternity, also known as Alora, were gathered.”

The PPRO said, “Upon the police arrival, the suspected cultists attempted to lock the gate but were overpowered by the police officers, leading to the arrest of 52 suspects while some were able to escape.

She said, “On 21/01/24, at about 00:45 hrs, DPO Ifo reported the successful arrest of fifty-two suspected members of the Supreme Buccaneers Confraternity, also known as Alora, at the Simko International Hotel in Iya Abiodun Ifo area.

“This operation was conducted based on intelligence received regarding the initiation of new members of the group. Upon receiving the intelligence, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ota, activated tactical teams led by the SWAT Commander, who were already within the Area Command on a special duty, and directed them to reinforce DPO Ifo for the operation.

“The DPO and the SWAT Commander raced to the scene with the combined teams. Upon arrival, the cult group, who had already mounted surveillance around the scene, attempted to lock the gate upon sighting the police presence. Despite their efforts, the teams gained access to the hotel, resulting in the arrest of 55 suspects, including some females. Some, however, managed to escape through the fence.”

She disclosed that exhibits such as vehicles, mobile phones, needles, and shirts with Alora inscriptions were recovered from the suspects while stating that an investigation had been concluded on the matter and the suspects had been charged to court.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are needles, T-shirts with Alora inscriptions, three private vehicles, and 58 different phones. Among those arrested were Adigun Ayomide, Obanla Abayomi, and 50 others. The suspects have been charged to court ,” Odutola added.(www.naija247news.com).

