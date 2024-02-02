Menu
OAUTH sacks over 1,500 staff whose roles are not included in 2022 approved waiver

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) has sacked over 1500 staff whose roles are not included in the 2022 approved waiver.

This action is following the directive of the Coordinating minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate who ordered an investigation on alleged job racketeering by former Chef Medical Director, Afolabi Owojuyigbe, who employed 2,423 staff against the approved 450 vacancies in 2022 resulting in 1,973 excess staff members.

The investigation’s Fact-Finding Panel from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Abuja, uncovered illicit activities related to over-employment and job racketeering at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC).

The panel’s investigation, conducted between September 11th and 15th, 2023, exposed irregularities, including recruitment outside established protocols.

The panel condemned these actions, deeming them illegitimate and in violation of Public Service Rules Section 100401 in the Civil Service of the Federation.

In response to these findings, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare recommended a cleanup of the institution’s nominal roll to ascertain the accurate number of staff.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, announced the grim details of the employment racket. Notable points from his statements include:

The employment racket occurred between early 2022 to early 2023, predating the current administration by at least six months.

The mismanagement of employment within OAUTHC involved collusion among a few civil actors, corrupt individuals, and desperate job seekers, impacting 450 innocent health workers.

An approval was granted for OAUTHC to recruit 450 health workers across various cadres, primarily clinical positions such as doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and laboratory scientists.

Shockingly, nearly 2,000 additional employments/job offers were made beyond the approved number, involving illegal transactions and influence peddling.

The dilemma now centers on distinguishing legally employed individuals from the illegal ones, complicated by the financial strain on the hospital to remunerate the surplus staff.

Pate hinted at forthcoming difficult decisions to rectify the situation, urging those involved in racketeering to consider moving on quietly.

To adhere to the June 2022 waiver, only specific categories of staff cited in the approved waiver will undergo rigorous suitability tests for employment.

The identified categories include positions from hospital consultants to various administrative and technical roles. Individuals or groups not mentioned in this list are advised to refrain from presenting themselves as staff of OAUTHC.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

