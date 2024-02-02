Menu
Nigerians Lament Slow Progress in Metering as Metered Customers Hit 5.68 Million in Q3 2023

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The latest Nigeria Electricity report for Q3 2023, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates a rise in the number of metered customers to 5.68 million.

This represents a 13.01% year-on-year increase and a 3.77% quarter-on-quarter growth compared to 5.02 million and 5.47 million metered customers in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively. Notably, YEDC (Yola Electricity Distribution Company) experienced the highest yearly growth at 38.82%, while Ikeja Electrical Distribution Company (IEDC) saw a 24.32% year-on-year increase. In Q3 2023, IBEDC had the highest number of metered customers, while YEDC had the lowest.

Moreover, the report indicates a marginal growth in the number of customers under estimated billing, reaching 6.03 million in Q3 2023 compared to 5.91 million and 6.0 million customers in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively.

Despite these developments, ineffective metering continues to hinder the success of power sector reforms in Nigeria. Meter bypass and estimated billing remain significant challenges, impacting both consumers and distribution companies (Discos). Discos have struggled to effectively meter their customers, leading to increased reliance on estimated billing.

The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation, initiated on April 3, 2018, introduced meter asset providers as new service providers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. However, the requirement for payment before meter provision and installation posed challenges for mass adoption of prepaid meters. In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in 2020, with the CBN issuing the financing framework in October of the same year.

The NMMP aims to address the metering gap by providing loan facilities to Discos for meter procurement and local meter manufacturers for production. The meters are programmed to be distributed for free to consumers, with the cost spread and billed into tariffs. The NMMP is deployed in multiple phases, with the first phase supplying 1 million meters, completed in Q3 2021. Phase 2 aims to deploy an additional 4 million prepaid meters in 2023.

At the project’s inception, the metering gap was estimated at about 9.8 million meters, and the first phase distributed approximately one million meters. The overall project aimed to deploy six million meters nationwide across Phases 0, 1, and 2. Phase 0 saw around 980,000 meters distributed, while the second phase planned to distribute 4 million meters, partly funded by a World Bank facility of $500 million. The World Bank loan comprises $155 million for smart meter procurement and $345 million as a loan to 11 distribution companies for network upgrades. However, challenges such as fraud allegations, unfair treatment of local manufacturers, and funding shortages are currently impeding the project’s execution.

Gbenga Samson
