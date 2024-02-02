Nigerian woman caught with cocaine worth N75m at Indian airport

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian woman was arrested by customs officials at the Delhi International Airport in India for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹ 82 crore (N75m) into the country, according to an official statement issued on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The accused was intercepted after she arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Tuesday.

On thorough baggage search, some material was found concealed inside two blue-coloured trolley bags carried by the passenger.

The statement added that the detailed examination of the bags yielded a total of 5.8 kg of white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics. On being subjected to a diagnostic test, prime facie it appears to contain a commercial quantity of cocaine, having an international value of ₹ 82.446 crore, the statement said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized, it added.(www.naija247news.com).

