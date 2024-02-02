Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Nigerian Senate Seeks Partnership With Germany on Insecurity, Power Generation

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 2,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the German Government to collaborate with its Nigerian counterpart in the areas of security and electricity to enhance the socio-political development of the country.

Akpabio made the call when he led some of his colleagues to receive in courtesy, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annette Gunther, in his office on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Mr Jackson Udom.

Akpabio said, “We are looking for partnership and guidance from Germany in the area of security and power generation.

“There is no doubt that we enjoy a very robust relationship with Germany and I see a much better relationship between Nigeria and Germany under your tenure as the Ambassador.

“Nigeria wants to improve on the existing relationship between us, and the Nigerian Parliament would be very glad to join the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to improve on that relationship.

Anything we need to do in terms of legalising or in terms of legislation to make most of the policies and programmes that you are embarking on with the government possible, would be done. We want more German companies to join those that are already here.

The German Envoy said she was honoured to be received by the Senate President and his colleagues, assuring his hosts of the commitment of Germany to assisting Nigeria to overcome its security and power challenges.

“We are honoured to be here today. Nigeria and Germany being the largest economies and population in their respective continents, needs to come together in their peoples’ interest. Nigeria is Germany’s second largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The Siemens’ energy project is often mentioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I hope this may be our small contribution to improving electricity in the country. Germany is very active in somany areas like climate change and energy, she stressed.”

The security situation in Nigeria, she noted, ” is worrisome to Germany as well as Nigeria. We have taken that up already because it is the most important prerequisite for socio- economic development, peace and human development.

“The security sector support reform is also where Germany is deeply involved. Over the years, we have spent quite a lot of money and we are very happy to see that going well under the leadership of the National Security Adviser,” Gunther stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window
Next article
Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 2,2024. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s downfall continued in the...

Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds by 1.63%, Investors Gain N902bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Thursday rebounded...

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc appoints Adenike Aboderin as MD/CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of the Skyway Aviation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 2,2024. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s downfall continued in the...

Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds by 1.63%, Investors Gain N902bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Thursday rebounded...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com