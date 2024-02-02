Nigerian Govt Conducts Successful Bond Auction for January 2024

Feb 01, 2024

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reported the outcomes of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bond Auction held in January 2024, featuring the reopening of several tenor bonds.

Auction Highlights:

The auction involved the reopening of the following bonds:

– 16.2884% FGN MAR 2027 (10-Year Bond)

– 14.55% FGN APR 2029 (10-Year Bond)

– 14.70% FGN JUN 2033 (10-Year Bond)

– 15.45% FGN JUN 2038 (15-Year Bond)

Allotment Rates:

Successful bidders were allocated the reopened bonds at the following marginal rates:

– 16.2884% FGN MAR 2027: 15.00%

– 14.55% FGN APR 2029: 15.50%

– 14.70% FGN JUN 2033: 16.00%

– 15.45% FGN JUN 2038: 16.50%

Coupon Rates Maintained:

It was disclosed that the original coupon rates for each bond would be retained:

– 16.2884% FGN MAR 2027: 16.2884%

– 14.55% FGN APR 2029: 14.55%

– 14.70% FGN JUN 2033: 14.70%

– 15.45% FGN JUN 2038: 15.45%

This announcement underscores the success of the bond auction, providing investors and stakeholders with crucial information about the marginal rates and coupon rates for the reopened FGN bonds.

