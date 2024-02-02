Menu
Banking institutions

Nigerian Deposit Money Banks Boost Economy with 4% QoQ Increase in Credit Extension

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In the latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for Q3 ’22, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported a 4% quarter-on-quarter surge in deposit money banks’ (DMBs) aggregate credit extension to the economy, reaching NGN39.1 trillion. While this growth rate marked a significant slowdown compared to the 24% quarter-on-quarter loan expansion witnessed in Q2 ’23, it reflects the aftermath of the c.40% devaluation of the naira following the CBN’s decision to float the currency in June 2023.

The oil and gas (O&G) sector, claiming the largest slice of DMBs’ credit allocation at 26%, experienced a moderate 4% quarter-on-quarter loan growth. Loans within the O&G sector, especially those directed towards industry, played a crucial role in the overall loan expansion attributed to foreign exchange dynamics.

The manufacturing sector, constituting approximately 18.8% of DMBs’ loan portfolio, witnessed a 5% quarter-on-quarter growth in its loan book. Compared to Q2 ’23, the share of credit for manufacturing sectors remained stable at 18.6%.

However, the agriculture sector struggled to secure a meaningful proportion of the loan book, with flat quarter-on-quarter credit extension and a mere 4% share of the total loan book. Challenges include historical reluctance by DMBs to lend to the sector due to inherent risks and structural deficiencies, compounded by insecurity in key food-growing regions.

Despite the expansion of the loan book, DMBs maintained their asset quality ratios below the regulatory threshold of 5%. The CBN reported a modest 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter increase in non-performing loans (NPL) to 4.2%.

Anticipating a continuation of a tight monetary stance in light of inflationary and naira demand pressures, analysts project Nigerian banks to benefit from the prevailing high-interest rate environment. However, concerns loom regarding potential downside risks tied to asset quality deterioration amid challenging economic conditions.

FCMB Limited Faces Ratings Watch Amid Economic Challenges
Gbenga Samson
