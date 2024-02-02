Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje

Feb 2,2024.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on Nigerians to rally support and pray for the victory of the Nigerian Super Eagles against the Palancas Negras of Angola scheduled for today (Friday) in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He also said that the APC under his leadership would soon establish three Secretariat for the Youth, Women and Physically challenged.

Ganduje stated these when he received members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Miss Football Organisation of Nigeria at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja late Thursday evening.

He expressed confidence that the Super Eagles have the wherewithal to emerge winners of the AFCON tournament.

The former Governor of Kano State said as an ardent football fan, he has been monitoring the performance of the Super Eagles with keen interest.

He said, “Coincidentally, since I am the Grand Patron of Supporters Club, I am using my position to tell you that since the begining of this Africa Cup Nations, there is no match that I have not watched. I can tell you who is who from the team and also to inform you that tomorrow (today) by 6 p.m Nigeria is playing against Angola.

We know our defence is very strong because we have only conceded only one goal. What we require is the midfield, our forward is also fantastic.

“We will continue to pray so that we win our match against Angola and then we move to semi final and in the semi final, I know the coast is clear already.”

He described the decision by the Ambassador Moses Ebahor led LOC to organise the APC National Cup 2024 for youths across the nation as well thought out since it was in consonance with the manifesto of the APC.

Ganduje said, “No doubt, what you are doing is in consonance with APC and in institutions of the party. The backbone of any party is the youths and what it’s doing for the youths.

“We are seriously planning to establish a youth wing secretariat, we have women wing , and wing for the physically challenged. In each of these we are trying to establish a secretariat so that activities will be put together in order to promote the party and manifesto of our own party.

“This kind of project which you have undertaken is in consonance with what we believe. We must assist you in looking for sponsors in order to sustain what you are doing.”

Ebahor who presented customized Jerseys and Tracksuits to Ganduje and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) said the participants would lock horns with each other in the six geo-political zones of the country while the finals is billed to take place in Abuja after the Ramadan fasting period in March this year.(www.naija247news.com)

