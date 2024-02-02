Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 2,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on Nigerians to rally support and pray for the victory of the Nigerian Super Eagles against the Palancas Negras of Angola scheduled for today (Friday) in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He also said that the APC under his leadership would soon establish three Secretariat for the Youth, Women and Physically challenged.

Ganduje stated these when he received members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Miss Football Organisation of Nigeria at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja late Thursday evening.

He expressed confidence that the Super Eagles have the wherewithal to emerge winners of the AFCON tournament.

The former Governor of Kano State said as an ardent football fan, he has been monitoring the performance of the Super Eagles with keen interest.

He said, “Coincidentally, since I am the Grand Patron of Supporters Club, I am using my position to tell you that since the begining of this Africa Cup Nations, there is no match that I have not watched. I can tell you who is who from the team and also to inform you that tomorrow (today) by 6 p.m Nigeria is playing against Angola.

We know our defence is very strong because we have only conceded only one goal. What we require is the midfield, our forward is also fantastic.

“We will continue to pray so that we win our match against Angola and then we move to semi final and in the semi final, I know the coast is clear already.”

He described the decision by the Ambassador Moses Ebahor led LOC to organise the APC National Cup 2024 for youths across the nation as well thought out since it was in consonance with the manifesto of the APC.

Ganduje said, “No doubt, what you are doing is in consonance with APC and in institutions of the party. The backbone of any party is the youths and what it’s doing for the youths.

“We are seriously planning to establish a youth wing secretariat, we have women wing , and wing for the physically challenged. In each of these we are trying to establish a secretariat so that activities will be put together in order to promote the party and manifesto of our own party.

“This kind of project which you have undertaken is in consonance with what we believe. We must assist you in looking for sponsors in order to sustain what you are doing.”

Ebahor who presented customized Jerseys and Tracksuits to Ganduje and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) said the participants would lock horns with each other in the six geo-political zones of the country while the finals is billed to take place in Abuja after the Ramadan fasting period in March this year.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Senate Seeks Partnership With Germany on Insecurity, Power Generation
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Senate Seeks Partnership With Germany on Insecurity, Power Generation

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 2,2024. President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called...

Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s downfall continued in the...

Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds by 1.63%, Investors Gain N902bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Thursday rebounded...

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc appoints Adenike Aboderin as MD/CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of the Skyway Aviation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Senate Seeks Partnership With Germany on Insecurity, Power Generation

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 2,2024. President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called...

Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s downfall continued in the...

Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds by 1.63%, Investors Gain N902bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Thursday rebounded...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com