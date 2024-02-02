Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds by 1.63%, Investors Gain N902bn

February 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Thursday rebounded with banking stocks leading the rally.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 1.63%, gaining 1,647.79 to close at 102,802.25 points, from yesterday’s 101,154.46 points.

The market breadth was positive on Thursday, as there were 53 gainers against 18 losers. And the bullish rally was led by the banking stocks as GTCO, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank gained 10%, 9.97%, and 9.91% respectively.

Equities gained N902 billion as the market cap appreciated to N56.260, up from N55.358 trillion recorded yesterday.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 14.9% increase to 861.01 million units, from yesterday’s 749.13 million units. Concerning value, there was a 45.9% decline to N12.16 billion, from yesterday’s N22.49 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 102,805.25 points

% Day Change: +1.63%

Day’s Lowest: 100,573.39 points

Day’s Highest: 102,818.72 points

% YTD: +37.48%

Market Cap: N56.26 trillion

Volume Traded: 749.13 million units

Value Traded: N12.16 billion

Top Gainers

GTCO: +10.00% to close at N40.70

CHAMS: +10.00% to close at N2.64

CAVERTON: +10.00% to close at N1.87

VERiTASKAP: +10.00% to close at N0.66

NASCON: +9.98% to close at N67.75

ZENITHBANK: +9.97% to close at N38.60

Top Losers

DEAPCAP: -9.88% to close at N0.73

CWG: -9.87% to close at N6.85

RTBRISCOE: -9.86% to close at N0.64

UPL: -9.76% to close at N3.33

MCNICHOLS: -9.43% to close at N1.44

SUNUASSUR: -9.29% to close at N1.66

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (-7.69%) led with 113.76 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+8.02%) followed by 91.02 million units, ZENITHBANK (+9.97%) with 74.32 million units, UBA (+9.84%) with 69.18 million units, and VERITASKAP (+10.00%) with 58.74 million units.

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (-7.69%) led with 113.76 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+8.02%) followed by 91.02 million units, ZENITHBANK (+9.97%) with 74.32 million units, UBA (+9.84%) with 69.18 million units, and VERITASKAP (+10.00%) with 58.74 million units.

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK (+9.97%) led with N2.76 billion, followed by UBA (+9.84%) with N1.72 billion, GTCO (+10.00%) with N1.29 billion, TRANSCORP (+8.02%) with N1.56 billion, and ACCESSCORP (+9.91%) with N637.85 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was very positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as GTCO (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+9.97%), and BUAFOODS (+4.86%) recorded price gains, while MTNN (-2.14% recorded a price drop.

Other SWOOT stocks, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, SEPLAT, and GEEREGU recorded no price changes.

For the tier-1 banks, UBA (+9.84%), FBNH (+9.91%), and ACCESSCORP (+9.91%) recorded phenomenal gains. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...