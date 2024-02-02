Nigeria Implements Second Currency Devaluation in Eight Months

In a move to address its convoluted system of exchange rates and stimulate economic investment, Nigeria has undergone its second sharp currency devaluation in eight months. The naira experienced a decline this week after adjustments were made to the methodology for calculating the official exchange rate, aligning it more closely with the black market rate.

This initiative is part of the market-friendly reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office last May. Shortly after his tenure began, President Tinubu abandoned the long-standing peg implemented by the former central bank chief, which had artificially maintained the currency’s high value.

Despite the removal of the peg, Nigeria retained an official rate significantly above the freely-traded rate, resulting in higher costs for multinational companies seeking to invest in the country. The recent adjustment in the methodology is perceived as a step toward attracting more investment by eliminating multiple exchange rates that had previously deterred investors.

Charlie Robertson, Head of Macro Strategy at asset management firm FIM Partners, stated that the new methodology could make Nigeria more appealing for investment, potentially increasing the availability of dollars within the country.

The FMDQ Group, responsible for calculating Nigeria’s official exchange rate, revised its methodology to address recent challenges and fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The revised exchange rate system, introduced this week, aims to accurately reflect market conditions while enhancing transparency.

Following these changes, the naira witnessed a nearly 40% decline to 1482.57 against the dollar on the official market. The central bank, in response to misleading transaction rates, warned authorized dealers and customers about unethical practices that distort the official market, emphasizing that such behavior would not be tolerated.

The central bank’s decision to devalue the currency is seen as an effort to attract investment, yet challenges remain, including a backlog of mature forward contracts owed by the central bank, amounting to about $5 billion. This backlog must be resolved, and short-term interest rates may need to rise significantly to attract portfolio investors.

While Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $32.87 billion, concerns persist over the committed portion used for derivatives deals. Dollar shortages and difficulties in repatriating revenues have led to cautiousness among investors. Foreign airlines have faced challenges repatriating funds, with some airlines suspending operations.

Finance Minister Wale Edun highlighted Nigeria’s pursuit of a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank to address liquidity concerns. Despite previous announcements, concerns linger among businesses about the government’s ability to attract significant dollar inflows.

The recent currency devaluation reflects Nigeria’s commitment to market-oriented reforms, but the country faces challenges in restoring investor confidence and overcoming liquidity constraints.

