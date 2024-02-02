Naira Exchanges to N1,461/$1 at NAFEM Window

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira’s downfall continued in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

According to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange, it plunged against the United States Dollar in the official market yesterday by 0.43 per cent or N6.31 to sell for N1,461.90/$1 versus the previous day’s rate of N1,455.59/$1.

It was observed that the supply of forex into the market segment improved, with a turnover of $155.86 million, which is 16.3 per cent or $21.79 million higher than the midweek’s $134.07 million.

However, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) arm of the foreign exchange (FX) market, the Naira fought tooth and nail to strengthen its value against the American currency on Thursday by N103 to settle at N1,351/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,454/$1.

In the same vein, the domestic currency appreciated against the greenback in the parallel market yesterday by N50 to close at N1,460/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s exchange rate of N1,510/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

