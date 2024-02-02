Menu
"I revived Jim Iyke's career – Uche Maduagwu boasts

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, has said he brought veteran colleague Jim Iyke’s acting career back to life.

On a recent Trends and Bants podcast episode, he discussed his 2021 stunt with Jim Iyke and made that assertion.

Naija247news recalls that Jim Iyke gained notoriety in 2021 after a video of him assaulting Maduagwu for raising doubts about his wealth’s origins went viral.

But Maduagwu revealed in 2022 that the video was a publicity ploy for Jim Iyke’s return film, and he was paid N4.8 million to pull it off.

Speaking recently on the Trends and Bants podcast, Maduagwu asserted that the experienced actor had not worked in the film industry before the stunt.

He said, “The truth is I revived Jim Iyke’s career with that stunt. Before the skit, were you hearing about Jim Iyke everywhere? I revived his acting career.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
