Security News

Gunmen Kills Traditional Ruler, Abducts Wife and Two Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Kwara on Thursday in Ilorin confirmed the killing of a traditional ruler in the state, Oba Peter Aremu, the Onikoro of Koro-Ekiti in the Ekiti Local Government Area.

CSP Ejire Adeyemi-Tohun, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the state Police Command, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) late Thursday in llorin.

She added that the king’s assailants also kidnapped his wife.

“The gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler in the evening and killed him and went away with his wife,” the Police PRO said.

The Police spokesperson said some police personnel, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Koro-Ekiti, were already at the palace of the late traditional ruler.

"They have began investigations into the whereabouts of the killers, as well as the abductors of the late king's wife," she said.

