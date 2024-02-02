Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and GTBank Limited: Update on Issuer Default Ratings

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) and Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTB) have received Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) driven by their standalone creditworthiness, reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs) of ‘b-’. These VRs are constrained by Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs of ‘B-’ due to the entities’ significant sovereign exposure relative to capital and the concentration of their operations in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ‘b-’ VRs are one notch below the ‘b’ implied VRs due to the constraint posed by the operating environment and sovereign rating. Notably, the National Long-Term Ratings are higher than those of other Nigerian domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) due to stronger profitability and capitalization.

The VRs are Equalized with Group VR: GTCO, functioning as a non-operating bank holding company (BHC), has its VR equalized with the group VR of ‘b-’. This is derived from the consolidated risk assessment, owing to moderate double leverage (end-3Q23: 111%) and high fungibility of capital and liquidity. As the primary operating entity (end-1H23: 99% of assets), GTB’s VR is also equalized with the group VR.

Fast Pace of Reforms: The recently elected President Tinubu has implemented key reforms at a faster pace than anticipated, including the complete removal of the fuel subsidy and allowing the Nigerian naira to devalue within weeks of inauguration.

While these reforms are positive for the sovereign’s credit profile, they pose near-term challenges, such as contributing to inflationary pressures and risks of social unrest. The rapid depreciation of the naira has exerted negative pressure on banks’ capital ratios.

Sizeable Franchise: GTCO stands as Nigeria’s fifth-largest banking group, accounting for 7% of domestic banking system assets as of end-2022. Noteworthy is the strong revenue diversification, with non-interest income representing 61% of operating income in 9M23 (2022: 44%). This update provides valuable insights into the current dynamics and standing of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Limited in the financial landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...