CBN’s Takeover Of Sales Proceeds From NNPCL Illegal – Atiku

Feb 2,2024.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the directive by the federal government for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take over the responsibility for crude oil sales proceeds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is not legal in its application.

He said the directive is an arbitrary order capable of undermining the operational independence of the NNPCL.

Atiku, in a statement, said his opposition to the directive is without prejudice to the possibility of any good that was intended in the decision.

While noting that little has been communicated to the public about explaining details of the decision, he said according to what is publicly available, President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive that henceforth, the NNPCL would submit receipts for crude oil sales to CBN for vetting and documentation.

“Whatever may be the merit of the new arrangement, the presidential directive is a violation of the legal status of the NNPCL.

By this order, Mr. President has wrested control of the finances of the NNPCL and donated the same to the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This is an unprecedented act, without any legal or ethical basis. It is also a violation of the principle of due process in public administration.”

Atiku said state-owned enterprises are not subject to such arbitrary orders and have full control over their finances within the confines of their respective establishment laws.

He said the NNPCL is a creation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), which was signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16, 2021.(www.naija247news.com)

