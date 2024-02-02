CBN Introduces Updated CRR Mechanism, Halts Daily Debits

In a recent announcement, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is discontinuing its daily Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits, opting instead for an enhanced CRR mechanism. The objective is to enhance planning, monitoring, and alignment of records with the CBN’s guidelines.

This development is communicated through a letter titled “Cash Reserve Requirement Framework Implementation Guidelines,” dated February 02, 2024, addressed to all banks.

The revised approach to determining the portion of deposits subject to sterilization through CRR will involve two phases:

Phase 1 – Incremental Approach: The existing ratio of 32.5% will be applied to increases in the weekly average adjusted deposits of banks.

Phase 2 – CRR Levy: A 50% levy on the lending shortfall will be imposed on banks failing to meet the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), as outlined in the CBN’s previous communication (BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/12/049) dated September 30, 2019.

Banks will receive detailed information on applied charges, along with the computation rationale from the CBN.

