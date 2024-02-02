Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

CBN Introduces Updated CRR Mechanism, Halts Daily Debits

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a recent announcement, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is discontinuing its daily Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits, opting instead for an enhanced CRR mechanism. The objective is to enhance planning, monitoring, and alignment of records with the CBN’s guidelines.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This development is communicated through a letter titled “Cash Reserve Requirement Framework Implementation Guidelines,” dated February 02, 2024, addressed to all banks.

The revised approach to determining the portion of deposits subject to sterilization through CRR will involve two phases:

Phase 1 – Incremental Approach: The existing ratio of 32.5% will be applied to increases in the weekly average adjusted deposits of banks.

Phase 2 – CRR Levy: A 50% levy on the lending shortfall will be imposed on banks failing to meet the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), as outlined in the CBN’s previous communication (BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/12/049) dated September 30, 2019.

Banks will receive detailed information on applied charges, along with the computation rationale from the CBN.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
A Shifting Landscape: Is ECOWAS Awakening to Regional Economic and Security Realities?
Next article
Nigerians Lament Slow Progress in Metering as Metered Customers Hit 5.68 Million in Q3 2023
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Lament Slow Progress in Metering as Metered Customers Hit 5.68 Million in Q3 2023

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The latest Nigeria Electricity report for Q3 2023, released...

A Shifting Landscape: Is ECOWAS Awakening to Regional Economic and Security Realities?

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Given the multidimensional difficulties facing the...

Dangote is a blessing to Senegal, Africa-Senegalese President

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President of the Republic of Senegal,...

Nigeria Equity Bourse Sustains Bull Rally; ASI Rises by 1.57%

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian equities market concluded the trading week on...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Lament Slow Progress in Metering as Metered Customers Hit 5.68 Million in Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest Nigeria Electricity report for Q3 2023, released...

A Shifting Landscape: Is ECOWAS Awakening to Regional Economic and Security Realities?

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Given the multidimensional difficulties facing the...

Dangote is a blessing to Senegal, Africa-Senegalese President

Business News 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President of the Republic of Senegal,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com