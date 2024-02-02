2027: ‘You’ll be 81 years’ – Bode George advises Atiku to shelve ambition

Feb 2,2024.

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, has appealed to ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to shelve his 2027 presidential ambition.

George, while appearing on Arise Television on Thursday, further appealed to the former Vice President to allow younger Nigerians run.

He pointed out that Atiku, who was the standard bearer of the PDP in the last two presidential elections, would be 81 years old in 2027, and he would be too old at the time to govern the country.

My brother Atiku Abubakar was 77 years old last year, and by 2027 he will be 81 years old. Atiku should give room for younger Nigerians, who still have the energy and the brain to develop the country,” he said.

“Atiku should be in a situation where he plays like the big uncle in the room or the elder in the room.

“What would anybody carry me now to do because I’m heading to 80 years old and I want to go and be a minister? To do what?

Let’s mentor the younger generation, and let’s be consistent with our strong belief in our party norms.”(www.naija247news.com)

