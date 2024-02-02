Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

$2.4bn Oil Assets Sale: Shell Says Role Of SPDC JV In Remediation Of Niger Delta Environment Unchanged

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 2,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oil giant, Shell, has said the responsibility for remediating the environmental impacts from its operations as well as historical spills that had not been cleaned up when its $2.4 billion onshore oil assets transaction is completed will be taken over by its Joint Venture (JV) partners.

In a document detailing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) relating to the deal released on its international website, the British multinational stressed that the roles and responsibilities of the SPDC JV partners will remain unchanged.

Shell, which recently announced the deal with a consortium of five oil firms, stated that SPDC will continue to be accountable for its share of commitments within the JV to conduct any remediation, where spills might have occurred in the past from its operations.

By preserving the full range of SPDC’s operating capabilities, Shell stated that it will continue to carry out its commitment within the JV, including those relating to health, safety, security and environment.

The company, which has operated in Nigeria for over 60 years, recently announced the planned sale of its onshore oil assets to a consortium of four Nigerian oil firms and one foreign business concern.

Many residents of the environmentally degraded Niger Delta region have recently raised concerns that the international oil company, which is now focusing on offshore oil operations, plans to abandon their polluted environments, partly caused by Shell.

Shell’s 2023 profits were marked by lower chemicals and refining profit margins and slower fuel sales amid sluggish global economic activity following a blockbuster 2022 fuelled by a surge in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It ended the year on a strong note, posting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, its definition of net profit, of $7.3 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $6 billion profit but down from a record $9.8 billion a year earlier.

Strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading results in the quarter helped offset weaker refining and oil trading results, Shell said.

“As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions,” Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan, noted.

The British company also announced the repurchase of a further $3.5 billion of its shares over the next three months, a similar rate to the previous three months.

But in a worrying sign for the firm, Shell’s free cash flow, or excess money after investment, fell to $7 billion in the fourth quarter, the lowest in 2023 and less than half the previous year’s $15.5 billion, Reuters reported.

Shell took pre-tax impairment charges of $5.5 billion, with $2.5 billion due to reducing the value of its chemicals business in Singapore, $1.2 billion due to revisions of oil and gas operations in Nigeria, Britain and North America and $873 million due mostly to revisions of LNG production estimates in Australia.

Shell reduced annual costs by $1 billion over the past year, Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said, while its capital expenditure reached $24.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to range from $22 billion to $25 billion this year.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje
Next article
FAAN officers spend nearly N1 billion annually on touring Abuja to Lagos – Keyamo
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nollywood Actress bags six-month imprisonment for spraying and stepping on new naira notes

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian Actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, today...

OAUTH sacks over 1,500 staff whose roles are not included in 2022 approved waiver

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Obafemi Awolowo...

FAAN officers spend nearly N1 billion annually on touring Abuja to Lagos – Keyamo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace...

Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Will Reach AFCON Semi-Finals, Midfield My Only Fear, Says Ganduje

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 2,2024. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nollywood Actress bags six-month imprisonment for spraying and stepping on new naira notes

Entertainment 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Nigerian Actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, today...

OAUTH sacks over 1,500 staff whose roles are not included in 2022 approved waiver

Health news 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the Obafemi Awolowo...

FAAN officers spend nearly N1 billion annually on touring Abuja to Lagos – Keyamo

Aviation 0
February 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com