Zenith Bank’s Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Final Dividend

In reference to our Announcement released on December 29, 2023, notifying the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public about Zenith Bank Plc’s Board meeting, we provide an update.

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc convened on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During this meeting, they deliberated on and granted approval for the Group’s Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Additionally, the board sanctioned the payment of a final dividend, contingent on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval.

Consequently, Zenith Bank Plc will submit the full-year Audited Financial Statement to the Nigerian Exchange upon securing the necessary regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

