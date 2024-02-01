Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Why Agric Commissioner was Suspended, Three Others On Compulsory Leave – Gov. Oborevwori

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has suspended the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Omoun Perez, with immediate effect.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oborevwori also asked the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Bennett Agamah; Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering, Engr Oki Yintareke; and Chief Accountant, Gabriel Idiatacheko, to embark on compulsory leave.
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Press Unit, Government House.

Perez’s suspension is ”to investigate the claims and perceived infractions related to the management of the scheme by the Ministry,” the statement said.

The governor also set up a seven-man committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, to probe allegations levelled against the government officials

“Arising from the outcome of the review of the implementation of the Greenhouse project by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori has constituted a seven-man committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu.”

“Consequent upon the interim report of the committee, and to have unimpeded access to information during the period of the investigations, the Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori has approved the immediate suspension of Hon. Omoun Perekebena Perez, Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“While Messrs Bennett Ezon-Abode Agamah, Permanent Secretary; Engr. Oki Preowei Yintareke, Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering; and Mr. Gabriel Idiatacheko, Chief Accountant, are to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice in line with Civil Service extant rules.

“The government’s action is in no way a presumption of guilt but rather a necessary measure to uphold the sanctity of the investigative processes already instituted, which is to ensure that the investigation is conducted without any potential for undue influence or bias.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Revoke your Controversial Appointments, Rivers State Assembly Urges Governor Fubara
Next article
EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
After a week of intense action, including one of...

EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Regions 0
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Aviation 0
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

AFCON 0
After a week of intense action, including one of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com