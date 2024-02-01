Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Unnecessary’ – Shekarau knocks Ganduje for inviting Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf to join APC

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 1,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has faulted the call by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Governor Abba Yusuf and presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the APC..

Shekarau described it as an unnecessary move.

During a stakeholders’ meeting last week, Ganduje had invited Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf to dump NNPP for APC.

Reacting, Shekarau said Ganduje should have advocated a peaceful coexistence in Kano State.

A statement by Shekarau said: “My brother, Ganduje came to Kano and invited the governor, Kwankwaso and others to come and gather in APC. For me, that is not necessary.

“What he should have done was to call on the people of Kano to stay peaceful, regardless of who is leading, since the case is over.

Whether you insult them or not, whether they know how to do it or not, they are the ones in power. Whatever it is, it will come to pass. Eight years is just like tomorrow.

“I have done eight years and added 12 to 13 years ahead. Wherever we are, if we do not see or feel justice will be served on us, we leave. That is the basis of leadership or association.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Poised To Enhance Conducive Business Environment At Lekki Free Zone, Says VP Shettima
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Poised To Enhance Conducive Business Environment At Lekki Free Zone, Says VP Shettima

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 1,2024. Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured businesses...

Make Unity, Inclusivity, Bridge Building Your Priority, VP Shettima Tells Nigeria’s Broadcast Media

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 1,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima, has called on broadcast...

FG Takes Decisive Steps To Demarcate Benue/Nasarawa Boundaries

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 1,2024. To ensure territorial clarity and regional harmony, the...

2 Courts Give Conflicting Orders Over Arrest Of Fubara’s Chief Of Staff

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 1,2024. The Federal High Court, Abuja and a Rivers...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Poised To Enhance Conducive Business Environment At Lekki Free Zone, Says VP Shettima

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 1,2024. Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured businesses...

Make Unity, Inclusivity, Bridge Building Your Priority, VP Shettima Tells Nigeria’s Broadcast Media

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 1,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima, has called on broadcast...

FG Takes Decisive Steps To Demarcate Benue/Nasarawa Boundaries

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 1,2024. To ensure territorial clarity and regional harmony, the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com