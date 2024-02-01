Unnecessary’ – Shekarau knocks Ganduje for inviting Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf to join APC

Feb 1,2024.

Former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has faulted the call by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Governor Abba Yusuf and presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the APC..

Shekarau described it as an unnecessary move.

During a stakeholders’ meeting last week, Ganduje had invited Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf to dump NNPP for APC.

Reacting, Shekarau said Ganduje should have advocated a peaceful coexistence in Kano State.

A statement by Shekarau said: “My brother, Ganduje came to Kano and invited the governor, Kwankwaso and others to come and gather in APC. For me, that is not necessary.

“What he should have done was to call on the people of Kano to stay peaceful, regardless of who is leading, since the case is over.

Whether you insult them or not, whether they know how to do it or not, they are the ones in power. Whatever it is, it will come to pass. Eight years is just like tomorrow.

“I have done eight years and added 12 to 13 years ahead. Wherever we are, if we do not see or feel justice will be served on us, we leave. That is the basis of leadership or association.”(www.naija247news.com)

