Transcorp Plc declares N193.98bn as revenue in 2023, grows profit by 102.42%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 1st, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) on Wednesday published its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N193.975 billion for the 12 months period, up by 43.98% from N134.721 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 102.42% to N34.087 billion from N16.84 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Transcorp stands at 84 kobo.

At the share price of N14.40, the P/E ratio of Transcorp stands at 17.17x with earnings yield of 5.82%.

Naira closes at N1,455.59/$1 in the official market
