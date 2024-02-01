Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

After a week of intense action, including one of the most remarkable comebacks by hosts Cote d’Ivoire, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 now moves into the highly anticipated Quarter-final phase.

The upcoming clashes are poised to deliver exhilarating moments as eight remaining countries vie for supremacy in the prestigious football competition.

The Quarter-Finals, scheduled between Friday, February 2, 2024, and Saturday, February 3, promise to showcase the prowess and determination of the competing nations. South Africa secured the final spot in this stage after a captivating match in San Pedro, where they eliminated FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco.

The 34th edition of AFCON has been a spectacle of exceptional football, marked by unexpected twists, top-notch skills, and the enthusiastic support of passionate African football fans across the five host cities in Cote d’Ivoire.

In the first Quarter-final fixture on Friday, February 2, at 17h00 GMT, three-time champions Nigeria will face Angola. The evening clash at 20h00 GMT will see the Democratic Republic of Congo, eyeing their third AFCON title, taking on a resilient Guinea side.

On Saturday, February 3, the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, filled with confidence, will confront a formidable Mali team that has displayed dominance throughout the competition. The excitement continues at 20h00 GMT when Cape Verde, one of the sensations of the tournament, challenges South Africa.

AFCON 2023 Quarter-Finals Fixtures:

Friday, 02 February

– 17h00 GMT | Nigeria v Angola

– 20h00 GMT | DR Congo v Guinea

Saturday, 03 February

– 17h00 GMT | Mali v Cote d’Ivoire

– 20h00 GMT | Cape Verde v South Africa

