Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Await as AFCON 2023 Reaches Pinnacle

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

After a week of intense action, including one of the most remarkable comebacks by hosts Cote d’Ivoire, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 now moves into the highly anticipated Quarter-final phase.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The upcoming clashes are poised to deliver exhilarating moments as eight remaining countries vie for supremacy in the prestigious football competition.

The Quarter-Finals, scheduled between Friday, February 2, 2024, and Saturday, February 3, promise to showcase the prowess and determination of the competing nations. South Africa secured the final spot in this stage after a captivating match in San Pedro, where they eliminated FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco.

The 34th edition of AFCON has been a spectacle of exceptional football, marked by unexpected twists, top-notch skills, and the enthusiastic support of passionate African football fans across the five host cities in Cote d’Ivoire.

In the first Quarter-final fixture on Friday, February 2, at 17h00 GMT, three-time champions Nigeria will face Angola. The evening clash at 20h00 GMT will see the Democratic Republic of Congo, eyeing their third AFCON title, taking on a resilient Guinea side.

On Saturday, February 3, the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, filled with confidence, will confront a formidable Mali team that has displayed dominance throughout the competition. The excitement continues at 20h00 GMT when Cape Verde, one of the sensations of the tournament, challenges South Africa.

AFCON 2023 Quarter-Finals Fixtures:
Friday, 02 February
– 17h00 GMT | Nigeria v Angola
– 20h00 GMT | DR Congo v Guinea

Saturday, 03 February
– 17h00 GMT | Mali v Cote d’Ivoire
– 20h00 GMT | Cape Verde v South Africa

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria
Next article
No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Why Agric Commissioner was Suspended, Three Others On Compulsory Leave – Gov. Oborevwori

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has suspended the Commissioner...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Confiscates 5m Litres Of Crude

Regions 0
The Nigerian Army have busted another illegal Refinery in...

No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos, N500m Will Be Saved Annually — Keyamo

Aviation 0
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo,...

EFCC Uncovers Money Laundering by Religious Sects in Nigeria

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com