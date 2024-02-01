Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

SA Warns Countries Against Assisting Israel’s Military Amid Genocide Concerns in Gaza

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

All countries must refrain from supporting Israel’s military in light of last week’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling concerning the war in Gaza, as they could be making themselves accomplices to genocide, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has argued.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“The finding, we think, makes it clear that it is plausible that genocide is taking place against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Pandor told reporters on Wednesday in Pretoria. She added that other nations therefore must ensure that they are not aiding such conduct in the Israel-Hamas war. “This necessarily imposes an obligation on all states to cease funding and facilitating Israel’s military actions, which as the court has indicated, are plausibly genocidal.”

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, ruled on January 26 that Israel must take all necessary steps to prevent a genocide in the Palestinian enclave. West Jerusalem also was ordered to punish members of its military who commit genocidal acts, as well as government officials who call for genocide. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the UN court’s finding “outrageous” and vowed that no Israeli soldiers would be “hauled before the international Criminal Court in the Hague.”

UN Court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’
Read more UN Court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’
Although the ICJ stopped short of demanding a ceasefire in Gaza – as South Africa requested when it lodged its case against Israel under the UN Genocide Convention last month – Pandor said the decision marked a “decisive victory” for international law. However, she insisted that the UN must have a greater “implementation role” to enforce ICJ rulings, rather than merely observing and documenting international atrocities.

Nearly 27,000 people – primarily civilians – have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October, according to Palestinian health officials. The conflict started when Hamas fighters launched surprise attacks against Israeli villages, killing more than 1,100 people and taking hundreds of hostages. Around 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced from their homes, and the UN has reported that 570,000 people in the besieged enclave are starving.

US President Joe Biden’s administration approved two emergency weapons sales to Israel last month, bypassing congressional approvals. Washington will not alter its support for Israel as a result of the ICJ ruling, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week. Kirby previously called South Africa’s genocide allegations against Israel “meritless.”

Türkiye applauds Israel genocide rulingREAD MORE: Türkiye applauds Israel genocide ruling
Pandor has condemned the West’s selective application of “international rules,” saying they are invoked only when they serve a geopolitical agenda. “You can’t say because Ukraine has been invaded that suddenly, sovereignty is important, but it was never important for Palestine,” she said in a 2022 interview. “It’s very peculiar.”

In addition to its civil claim against Israel with the ICJ, South Africa has called for a war-crimes investigation by the UN’s International Criminal Court (ICC). Pandor said Wednesday that she had met with the ICC prosecutor last week to discuss the case, and she noted that it appeared to be handled differently than the allegations against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis. “I asked him why he was able to issue an arrest warrant for Mr. Putin and is unable to do so for the prime minister of Israel. He did not answer that question. But I read into some of what he said that the investigations are still under way.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Balancing Act: Navigating Africa’s Triple Dilemma of Debt, Development, and Currencies
Next article
Naira closes at N1,455.59/$1 in the official market
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Transcorp Plc declares N193.98bn as revenue in 2023, grows profit by 102.42%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) on Wednesday...

Naira closes at N1,455.59/$1 in the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 1st. 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira  gained slightly against the dollar...

Balancing Act: Navigating Africa’s Triple Dilemma of Debt, Development, and Currencies

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Jonathan Munemo, Salisbury University* The intricate dance between high debt,...

Nigeria Enforces Strict Forex Limits on Banks to Stabilize Naira and Mitigate Risks”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's Central Bank directs banks to cap foreign exchange...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Transcorp Plc declares N193.98bn as revenue in 2023, grows profit by 102.42%

Companies & Markets 0
February 1st, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) on Wednesday...

Naira closes at N1,455.59/$1 in the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 1st. 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira  gained slightly against the dollar...

Balancing Act: Navigating Africa’s Triple Dilemma of Debt, Development, and Currencies

Africanism 0
Jonathan Munemo, Salisbury University* The intricate dance between high debt,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com